Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NCAAF Primetime, NFL Picks

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA, CFB Picks Today
|Underdog Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Play $5, Get $100 Bonus (10X$10 Bonus Entries)
|In-App Promotions
|50% Profit Boost, 40% NBA Profit Boost, Ladders, Streaks, Rescues, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|November 8, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
All it takes is a $5 entry to redeem this bonus and start making picks on the college football and NBA games today, along with the NFL Sunday slate.
The bonus will be received as 10x$10 entries, giving you 10 separate opportunities to place a $10 entry on Underdog, and back or fade your favorite players from there.
As for the slate today, there is college football starting at noon with games going on all day, with 8 NBA games to dive into as well.
After signing up, check out the profit boosts and additional promotions available on Underdog, which include unique ways to play in the form of ladders and streaks.
NBA & NCAAF Ladders Today
One of the most fun ways to get in on the action on Underdog is to check out the Ladders tab, which allows you to possibly 1000x your entry if you are able to correctly call your shot on a player who has potential to go significantly above what their prop is priced at.
The way it works is, you choose a player and a prop, and start climbing the ladder from there in terms of how much your selected player goes above what the prop is priced at. You must choose three players minimum, and you get paid out based on the highest ladder achieved by all picks.
Here are some ladder options today for the NBA and CFB slates:
- Jeremiah Smith Receiving Yards: 70, 100, 180 passing yards
- Luka Doncic Points: 31, 36, 49 points
- Fernando Mendoza Passing Yards: 190, 238, 320 passing yards
100x your money if these players each hit the highest part of that ladder, and at least 1.5x if they hit the lowest part.
Underdog Promo Code: How to Grab $100 Bonus
You’ll find other bonuses on the mobile app, like entry boosts. First, take these steps to secure a bonus for NBA and NFL picks over the weekend.
- Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP.
- Fill in your name, email and other account information to confirm your identity.
- Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like PayPal or a debit card.
- Play $5.
No matter the result, you’ll receive 10X$10 bonus entries. In addition to pro sports, Underdog also has markets for college basketball and college football.