Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Jets vs. Patriots, NFL Week 11 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the Underdog promo code WTOP to get bonus entries for the NBA and NFL, including the NFL Week 11 opener Thursday night between the Jets and Patriots. Sign up here to activate this welcome offer.









Enter your first $5 contest after using the Underdog promo code. New customers will receive a $100 bonus, which will be awarded as (10) $10 bonus entries.

There are Higher/Lower markets for all NBA games. Make picks on points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers and other stats. We have a packed schedule on Wednesday night, which includes the Magic vs. Knicks, Grizzlies vs. Celtics, Cavaliers vs. Heat, Warriors vs. Spurs, Suns vs. Mavericks, Lakers vs. Thunder and Nuggets vs. Clippers.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Snag a $100 bonus following a $5 entry.

NBA Higher/Lower Picks for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions Profit Boosts, Gimme Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two ways to create an entry. A standard contest of 2+ picks will result in the largest payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit. You can elect to flex an entry of 3+ picks and still receive some winnings if one leg is wrong.

These are just a few of the popular Higher/Lower markets on Wednesday:

Karl-Anthony Towns: 21.5 points

Jalen Brunson: 2.5 three-pointers made

Victor Wembanyama: 24.5 points

Kevin Durant: 34.5 points + rebounds + assists

Alperen Sengun: 9.5 rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexnader: 32.5 points

Luka Doncic: 3.5 three-pointers made

Josh Giddey: 7.5 assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 0.5 double-doubles

Stephen Curry: 6.5 first quarter points

Nikola Jokic: 12.5 rebounds

Take advantage of a 40% profit boost after using the welcome offer. It can be used toward an entry up to $50.

Underdog Promo Code Guide: How to Claim the $100 Bonus

Start making picks on the NBA, NFL and more with a bonus. Take these easy steps to register today:

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Provide your email address, date of birth, etc. Fund your account with an accepted payment method, like PayPal or a debit card. Play $5.

The outcome of your first entry doesn’t matter, so the $100 bonus is guaranteed. You’ll have (10) $10 bonus entries to use throughout the week.

Enter NBA and NFL Drafts to Compete for Prizes

Try entering drafts for the NBA and NFL to compete against other customers. For example, there is a “Battle Royale – Week 11” tournament for the main slate of NFL action on Sunday. Select a team of players and combine for the most fantasy points to raise up the leaderboard.

View the rankings to see which NFL players are expected to score the most points. It’s no surprise to see Christian McCaffrey on top, followed by Ja’Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Bijan Robinson, Puka Nacua and Josh Jacobs.

Check the results to see how your team is doing compared to others. It even has a news feed, allowing users to learn about the latest injuries and starters. The latest news is that Jameis Winston may be making the start for the Giants.

Register through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Lock-in a $100 bonus for NBA and NFL picks this week.