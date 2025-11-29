Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for CFB Rivalry, NBA, NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The result of your first $5 entry doesn’t matter. The Underdog promo code will release a $100 bonus, which is awarded as 10X$10 bonus entries.

Start by making picks on college football and NBA games on Saturday. It’s the final weekend of regular season action in college football, with several in-state rivalry games on the schedule. Find markets for Kentucky vs. Louisville, Clemson vs. South Carolina, No. 14 Vanderbilt vs. No. 19 Tennessee, No. 10 Alabama vs. Auburn and more. There is a “Saturday Slingers” category that has totals for some of the top quarterbacks, such as Ty Simpson and Jayden Maiava.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP and collect a $100 bonus for picks.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks on Saturday

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus (10X$10 Bonus Entries) In-App Promotions Profit Boosts Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are eight NBA games on Saturday, beginning with the Celtics vs. Timberwolves are 5 pm ET. Make picks on points, rebounds, assists, three pointers, turnovers and more stats.

A standard entry must include 2+ picks. These have the largest payouts, but all legs must be correct. The other option is to flex an entry with 3+ legs and still receive some winnings if one pick is wrong.

In addition to pre-game markets, you’ll be able to follow along with NBA action and make live picks during the games.

How to Register Using the Underdog Promo Code

Start making picks on basketball and football games after taking these steps to snag a bonus:

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Provide your email address, full name and other account information to confirm your identity. Use PayPal, a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Play $5.

The result doesn’t matter, so the $100 bonus is guaranteed.

Markets for NFL Week 13

Continue using your bonus for NFL picks on Sunday. No teams are on a bye, so we still have plenty of games following the action on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. These are just some of the popular markets:

Christian McCaffrey: 39.5 receiving yards

Jonathan Taylor: 58.5 rushing yards

Bijan Robinson: 18.05 fantasy points

Matthew Stafford: 251.5 passing yards

Davante Adams: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Justin Jefferson: 58.5 receiving yards

Josh Allen: 1.5 passing TDs

Shedeur Sanders: 155.5 passing yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 97.5 receiving yards

Try entering some of the drafts to compete against other customers. Select a team of players and earn the most fantasy points to win a share of large prize pools. View the rankings to see which players are expected to be the top performers. The news feed displays the latest updates, like injuries around the NFL.

Follow the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. New customers who start with a $5 entry will receive a guaranteed $100 bonus.