Thousands of Barcelona ticket holders have trouble entering new Camp Nou

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s second game back at Camp Nou stadium didn’t go as planned as some 7,500 supporters had trouble accessing their virtual tickets for Saturday’s 3-1 win over Alaves.

Club vice-president Elena Font said the fans were unable to download their virtual tickets from the club app. She apologized to the affected ticket holders and said the club was working to solve the problem involving a new digital system the club is using.

The club said it responded to the mishap by sending PDFs of the tickets to ticket holders, but that didn’t prevent long lines, delays and annoyed fans.

Font said the club believes that all except 300 of the affected ticket holders were able to enter the stadium.

Barcelona has three days before it hosts Atletico Madrid in another La Liga game.

Barcelona returned to Camp Nou for its first game only last weekend, ending a more than two-year absence from Europe’s biggest soccer stadium while it undergoes a major renovation.

The stadium remains under construction and is only at roughly half capacity with some 45,000 seats available.

