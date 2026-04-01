Zac Gallen outduels Tarik Skubal, Diamondbacks sweep Tigers with a 1-0 victory

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen outdueled two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Corbin Carroll homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks…

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen outdueled two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Corbin Carroll homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Wednesday to sweep the three-game series.

Carroll homered to left-center in the first to give the D-backs a 1-0 lead. It was just the sixth homer the left-handed Skubal had ever allowed to a left-handed hitter.

Skubal (1-1) grew up in Kingman, Arizona, which is about a 3 1/2-hour drive from Chase Field. The 29-year-old was in total control — except for the Carroll homer — giving up six hits and striking out three over seven innings.

Gallen (1-1) allowed four hits and struck out two, needing 88 pitches in six innings.

Detroit’s Colt Keith nearly tied the game in the third inning, but settled for a double after his long fly ball bounced off the yellow padding at the top of the right-center wall.

The Tigers had another chance in the sixth after rookie Kevin McGonigle’s one-out triple, but Gleyber Torres lined to first baseman Jose Fernandez, who threw to third to double off McGonigle and end the inning.

Jonathan Loáisiga handled the ninth inning for his first save with the Diamondbacks, and just the ninth of his nine-year career. McGonigle led off the ninth with a single, but Torres grounded into a double play after Arizona third baseman Nolan Arenado fielded a tough short hop.

Riley Greene followed with a two-out double, but Loáisiga coaxed a soft comebacker from Dillon Dingler and flipped to first for the final out.

Up next

Tigers: LHP Framber Valdez (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (0-0, 0.00) on Friday in Detroit.

Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. Braves RHP Reynaldo Lopez (0-0, 1.50) on Thursday night in Phoenix.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.