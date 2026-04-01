Tuchel says Foden not guaranteed a place in England’s World Cup squad

LONDON (AP) — England coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Phil Foden is not a sure thing to make the…

LONDON (AP) — England coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Phil Foden is not a sure thing to make the World Cup squad.

The Manchester City player started both of England’s friendly games in the final camp before Tuchel selects his squad for this summer’s tournament. England lost to Japan 1-0 on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium, after last Friday’s 1-1 draw with Uruguay.

The 25-year-old Foden played as a number 10 against Uruguay before being used as a “false nine” against Japan.

Tuchel said Foden was “excellent in camp” but “he struggles to show it on the pitch.”

The German coach added: “Well, it’s not a guarantee that he will come.”

Cole Palmer also failed to impress on Tuesday. With Morgan Rogers and Jude Bellingham other options as attacking midfielders, Palmer and Foden face anxious waits to see if they make the plane for the tournament.

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