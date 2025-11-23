Live Radio
Home » Sports » The RSM Classic Scores

The RSM Classic Scores

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 5:37 PM

Sunday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $7 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Sami Valimaki (500), $1,260,000 66b-62a-65a-66a—259
Max McGreevy (300), $763,000 64b-67a-66a-63a—260
Ricky Castillo (190), $483,000 65b-65a-69a-62a—261
Nicolas Echavarria (115), $294,583 66b-65a-67a-65a—263
Lee Hodges (115), $294,583 66a-65b-66a-66a—263
Si Woo Kim (0), $294,583 65a-67b-65a-66a—263
Zac Blair (67), $166,886 68b-64a-64a-68a—264
Doug Ghim (67), $166,886 60a-71b-67a-66a—264
Rico Hoey (67), $166,886 62b-70a-67a-65a—264
John Pak (67), $166,886 66a-67b-64a-67a—264
Seamus Power (67), $166,886 64a-68b-65a-67a—264
Patrick Rodgers (67), $166,886 65a-62b-68a-69a—264
Michael Thorbjornsen (67), $166,886 64b-63a-68a-69a—264
John Keefer (0), $166,886 65a-64b-67a-68a—264
Andrew Novak (0), $166,886 61a-65b-70a-68a—264
J.T. Poston (0), $166,886 65a-65b-68a-66a—264
Sam Stevens (0), $166,886 67a-67b-67a-63a—264
Mac Meissner (47), $99,750 67b-66a-66a-66a—265
Keith Mitchell (47), $99,750 66b-65a-69a-65a—265
Doc Redman (0), $99,750 65b-66a-69a-65a—265
Eric Cole (40), $76,300 68b-62a-67a-69a—266
Ben Martin (40), $76,300 66b-69a-68a-63a—266
William Mouw (40), $76,300 69a-65b-64a-68a—266
Ryan Palmer (40), $76,300 69b-64a-68a-65a—266
Byeong Hun An (29), $50,439 68b-67a-67a-65a—267
Hayden Buckley (29), $50,439 66a-64b-70a-67a—267
Trey Mullinax (29), $50,439 65a-68b-70a-64a—267
Henrik Norlander (29), $50,439 65a-67b-71a-64a—267
Andrew Putnam (29), $50,439 61a-69b-69a-68a—267
Antoine Rozner (29), $50,439 69b-62a-68a-68a—267
Greyson Sigg (29), $50,439 66a-62b-72a-67a—267
Webb Simpson (29), $50,439 68b-65a-67a-67a—267
Davis Thompson (29), $50,439 62b-71a-66a-68a—267
Harrison Endycott (19), $34,950 68a-67b-65a-68a—268
Patrick Fishburn (19), $34,950 71b-62a-70a-65a—268
Mark Hubbard (19), $34,950 70a-63b-66a-69a—268
Patton Kizzire (19), $34,950 63a-70b-67a-68a—268
Ben Kohles (19), $34,950 68b-65a-69a-66a—268
Kris Ventura (19), $34,950 65a-69b-73a-61a—268
Vince Whaley (19), $34,950 68a-65b-69a-66a—268
Jonathan Byrd (12), $25,550 67a-66b-67a-69a—269
Austin Eckroat (12), $25,550 65a-70b-71a-63a—269
Brice Garnett (12), $25,550 67b-68a-71a-63a—269
Chan Kim (12), $25,550 66b-68a-69a-66a—269
Chris Kirk (12), $25,550 70b-64a-68a-67a—269
Niklas Norgaard Moller (12), $25,550 65a-69b-67a-68a—269
Matthew Riedel (9), $19,180 64b-67a-72a-67a—270
Sam Ryder (9), $19,180 70b-65a-67a-68a—270
Ben Silverman (9), $19,180 64b-68a-71a-67a—270
Harris English (0), $19,180 67a-68b-67a-68a—270
Michael Brennan (6), $16,399 70a-64b-68a-69a—271
Pierceson Coody (6), $16,399 66b-69a-70a-66a—271
Quade Cummins (6), $16,399 64b-66a-71a-70a—271
Mackenzie Hughes (6), $16,399 67b-68a-68a-68a—271
Troy Merritt (6), $16,399 68a-66b-66a-71a—271
Jackson Suber (6), $16,399 70b-63a-69a-69a—271
Jesper Svensson (6), $16,399 67a-64b-77a-63a—271
Karl Vilips (6), $16,399 66a-66b-71a-68a—271
Matt Wallace (6), $16,399 67a-66b-71a-67a—271
Daniel Berger (0), $16,399 66a-69b-71a-65a—271
Denny McCarthy (0), $16,399 68b-66a-67a-70a—271
Chad Ramey (4), $15,400 66a-68b-69a-69a—272
Alex Smalley (4), $15,400 66a-68b-68a-70a—272
Beau Hossler (4), $15,050 68a-67b-71a-67a—273
Thomas Rosenmueller (4), $15,050 65a-67b-72a-69a—273
Brandt Snedeker (4), $15,050 70b-64a-72a-67a—273
Matt Kuchar (3), $14,630 67b-68a-70a-69a—274
Matthieu Pavon (3), $14,630 70a-65b-71a-68a—274
Davis Riley (3), $14,630 67a-66b-75a-66a—274
Adam Hadwin (3), $14,350 71b-64a-68a-72a—275
Chez Reavie (2), $14,210 67a-67b-70a-72a—276
James Hahn (2), $14,000 66a-66b-74a-74a—280
Brendan Valdes (0), $14,000 69a-66b-72a-73a—280

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up