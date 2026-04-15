All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 70 46 18 3…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 70 46 18 3 3 98 226 166 Maine 71 42 20 6 3 93 223 171 Reading 70 36 24 8 2 82 196 198 Adirondack 69 36 24 8 1 81 201 204 Trois-Rivieres 70 34 29 3 4 75 196 196 Worcester 70 33 30 5 2 73 189 208 Norfolk 69 28 37 4 0 60 200 241 Greensboro 69 18 44 6 1 43 175 265

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 70 47 13 7 3 104 238 139 Atlanta 71 43 23 4 1 91 204 179 South Carolina 70 43 23 1 3 90 211 201 Savannah 71 35 32 3 1 74 206 202 Jacksonville 69 27 32 8 2 64 174 225 Orlando 70 29 36 4 1 63 181 217 Greenville 69 26 34 7 2 61 180 211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 68 44 16 10 0 98 245 182 Toledo 70 41 17 7 5 94 244 195 Bloomington 70 37 29 2 3 77 220 216 Indy 71 32 28 10 1 77 179 190 Cincinnati 70 35 30 4 1 75 212 239 Kalamazoo 69 34 29 3 3 74 216 237 Iowa 70 23 39 5 3 54 182 244

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 70 55 11 2 2 114 253 154 Idaho 72 42 23 6 1 91 251 219 Allen 70 41 23 6 0 88 263 206 Tahoe 70 34 30 3 3 74 248 252 Utah 72 30 32 9 1 70 237 255 Rapid City 70 28 35 6 1 63 215 252 Wichita 70 25 34 6 4 61 190 229 Tulsa 70 27 38 5 0 59 186 248

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester 3, Maine 1

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 3

Bloomington 4, Iowa 3

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Greensboro, 10:30 a.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

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