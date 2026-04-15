Pepco surprises DC-area students with ‘life-changing’ full college scholarships

The recognition, which features full tuition, room and board for up to four years, was given to three students planning to study business, finance, engineering or IT.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Pepco surprises DC-area students with full college scholarships

Jamie Gonzalez was nervous as she prepared for what she thought was the last round of an interview for a college scholarship.

Gonzalez, a senior at Oxon Hill High School, told herself she needed to do her best to edge out the other finalists. Her nerves started to take over.

But then, as she and the other finalists entered the room at the Pepco Edison Place Gallery in Northwest D.C., the emotions changed. A group immediately yelled “Surprise!” while holding large signs.

Nearly an hour later, Gonzalez remained in shock. The competition had ended, and each of the finalists had actually become recipients.

Gonzalez was one of three students awarded the Chris Crane Memorial Scholarship from Pepco and the Exelon Foundation on Tuesday afternoon.

The recognition, which features full tuition, room and board for up to four years, is given to students planning to study business, finance, engineering or IT. Gonzalez is hoping to pursue a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a certificate in aerospace engineering.

“As a first-generation student coming from an immigrant family, this scholarship will provide me with the opportunity to actually have access to higher education and pursue a degree that I would have for the first time in my family,” Gonzalez told WTOP.

Tyler Anthony, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, said hundreds of applications were submitted for the scholarship. Throughout the summer, the company runs STEM academies and evaluates students’ performances.

The scholarship winners, Anthony said, are based on interviews and performance at the STEM academy. It’s the fifth year the company has provided the scholarships.

“As a CEO, you think about community, and you see the moms and dads tearing up and what this means to changing lives,” he said. “It’s just a really good, feel good moment.”

Junior Ventura, a student at Capital City Public Charter School in D.C., described the initial suspense as intense. He was relieved when he realized what was actually going on.

“My family, we’ve always been people who worked hard,” Ventura said. “In my neighborhood, you never really hear about doctors too much, or lawyers. Very often, you’ll hear dishwashers, restaurant servers.”

Ventura’s an aspiring mechanical engineer, and he’s hoping to participate in as many college clubs as his schedule will allow.

“My dad is a restaurant server,” Ventura said. “So for me, being able to just become an engineer now, and be somebody in the family who has access to be able to pursue a professional degree, it’ll be life changing for my family.”

Jacob Kaminski, from Clayton, Delaware, said the financial help “takes off the financial burden, not just myself and my family as well, because having two younger siblings at home, it allows my parents to focus on them.”

He plans to major in civil engineering and said he hopes to one day “make lasting impact in (my) community.”

“I’m very excited to go back home, tell my friends and show my siblings and the kids I teach that college is always an opportunity through hard work,” he said.

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