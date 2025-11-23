Tampa Bay looks to keep win streak alive, hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (11-6-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (12-7-2, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7…

Philadelphia Flyers (11-6-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (12-7-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tampa Bay has a 6-5-0 record in home games and a 12-7-2 record overall. The Lightning have a 5-1-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Philadelphia has an 11-6-3 record overall and a 3-3-1 record on the road. The Flyers are 9-0-1 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Hagel has scored nine goals with 10 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has seven goals and 14 assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

