Springboks star Etzebeth gets red card for eye gouging against Wales

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Rassie Erasmus is not afraid to confront rugby referees for supposed errors.

But when Eben Etzebeth was sent off for eye gouging Alex Mann in South Africa’s 73-0 thrashing of Wales on Saturday, Erasmus admitted “it was justified.”

“How it happened and why it happened, whether it was provoked, I’m not sure,” the Springboks coach said. “But that’s not the way we want to play.”

Etzebeth, the most capped Springbok ever, was handed a permanent red card in the 79th minute by Luc Ramos after video showed his right thumb in the left eye of Mann. They’d been part of a scuffle between the teams.

Ramos said on the field there was “a clear thumb in the eyes.”

It was the first red card in Etzebeth’s 141-test, 13-year career. The lock went into the game as a replacement in the 51st minute and scored South Africa’s 11th and last try.

He and Mann appeared to have angry words for each other as the teams shook hands post-match.

“I’m not going to comment in detail,” Wales coach Steve Tandy said. “You can see something. If it is what it is, it’s not a great look.”

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi defended Etzebeth.

“I’m sure he didn’t mean to do that on purpose,” Kolisi said. “You go for an eye gouge you know what happens after that (long sanctions). He said ‘Sorry’ to the guy already but I don’t want that to be the highlight of the day. It’s been a good day.”

It was the third red card in five games on South Africa’s tour of Europe. Lood de Jager was marched for head contact against France and Franco Mostert sent off for the same reason against Italy. But Mostert’s red card was ultimately rescinded.

