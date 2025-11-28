Sports on TV for Nov. 29 – 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Nov. 29 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 3:25 a.m. FS2 —…

Saturday, Nov. 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:25 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Postseason: Brisbane at North Melbourne, Grand Final

AUTO RACING

8:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

12:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Bethune-Cookman at Indiana

6 p.m.

PEACOCK — Sacred Heart at Penn St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ION — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Abilene Christian vs. Bradley, Fort Myers, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

ION — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Northwestern vs. Missouri, Fort Myers, Fla.

5 p.m.

ION — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Butler vs. Georgia, Fort Myers, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ION — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas vs. Dayton, Fort Myers, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Miami at Pittsburgh

ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville

CBSSN — Ball St. at Miami (Ohio)

ESPN — Texas Tech at West Virginia

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan

FS1 — Colorado at Kansas St.

SECN — Clemson at South Carolina

TNT — Houston at Baylor

TRUTV — Houston at Baylor

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCF at BYU

2 p.m.

NBC — Grambling St. vs. Southern U., New Orleans

3 p.m.

CW — Boston College at Syracuse

3:30 p.m.

ABC — LSU at Oklahoma

ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

CBS — Oregon at Washington

CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at Liberty

ESPN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

FOX — Cincinnati at TCU

FS1 — Wisconsin at Minnesota

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

3:45 p.m.

ESPNU — James Madison at Coastal Carolina

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Florida

6:30 p.m.

CW — Oregon St. at Washington St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

FS1 — Maryland at Michigan St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at Auburn

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

ESPNU — Charlotte at Tulane

FOX — Northwestern at Illinois

NBC — UCLA at Southern Cal

SECN — Alabama at Auburn (SkyCast)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at California

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at Stanford

FS1 — Fresno St. at San Jose St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

9 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies Euro Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana presented by OYSHO, Third Round, Real Guadalhorce Golf Club, Malaga, Spain

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Pittsburgh

SAILING

5 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 12 – Day 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5 am. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 12 – Day 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

SKIING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Hull City at Stoke City

9:25 a.m.

FS2 — King’s Cup: Al Fateh at Al Hilal, Quarterfinal

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Charlton Athletic at Coventry City

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Burnley at Brentford

12:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Skills Challenge, Overland Park, Kan.

Sunday, Nov. 30

AUTO RACING

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at FAU

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Fairfield at Iowa

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Xavier

3 p.m.

BTN — Saint Peter’s at Rutgers

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Tennessee at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special

COLLEGE WRESTLING

1 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa at Iowa St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies Euro Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana presented by OYSHO, Final Round, Real Guadalhorce Golf Club, Malaga, Spain

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Maine at Westchester

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Houston at Indianapolis

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Miami, Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, Arizona at Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Pittsburgh OR Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Denver at Washington

PEACOCK — Denver at Washington

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at N.Y. Islanders

SAILING

5 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 12 – Day 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

SKIING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.

3 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at Hibernian

7 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Pisa SC

USA — English Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

3 p.m.

ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Giorana FC

SPEEDSKATING

1 p.m.

CNBC — ISU: Short Track World Tour, Dordrecht, Netherlands

