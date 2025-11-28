Sports on TV for Nov. 29 – 30

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Nov. 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:25 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Postseason: Brisbane at North Melbourne, Grand Final
AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
12:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Bethune-Cookman at Indiana
6 p.m.
PEACOCK — Sacred Heart at Penn St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ION — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Abilene Christian vs. Bradley, Fort Myers, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
ION — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Northwestern vs. Missouri, Fort Myers, Fla.
5 p.m.
ION — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Butler vs. Georgia, Fort Myers, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
ION — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas vs. Dayton, Fort Myers, Fla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Miami at Pittsburgh
ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville
CBSSN — Ball St. at Miami (Ohio)
ESPN — Texas Tech at West Virginia
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.
FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan
FS1 — Colorado at Kansas St.
SECN — Clemson at South Carolina
TNT — Houston at Baylor
TRUTV — Houston at Baylor
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — UCF at BYU
2 p.m.
NBC — Grambling St. vs. Southern U., New Orleans
3 p.m.
CW — Boston College at Syracuse
3:30 p.m.
ABC — LSU at Oklahoma
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
CBS — Oregon at Washington
CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at Liberty
ESPN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
FOX — Cincinnati at TCU
FS1 — Wisconsin at Minnesota
SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
3:45 p.m.
ESPNU — James Madison at Coastal Carolina
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Florida
6:30 p.m.
CW — Oregon St. at Washington St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
FS1 — Maryland at Michigan St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at Auburn
ACCN — North Carolina at NC State
ESPNU — Charlotte at Tulane
FOX — Northwestern at Illinois
NBC — UCLA at Southern Cal
SECN — Alabama at Auburn (SkyCast)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — SMU at California
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Notre Dame at Stanford
FS1 — Fresno St. at San Jose St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Iowa
9 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies Euro Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana presented by OYSHO, Third Round, Real Guadalhorce Golf Club, Malaga, Spain
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Pittsburgh
SAILING
5 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 12 – Day 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
5 am. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 12 – Day 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
SKIING
1 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Hull City at Stoke City
9:25 a.m.
FS2 — King’s Cup: Al Fateh at Al Hilal, Quarterfinal
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Charlton Athletic at Coventry City
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Burnley at Brentford
12:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Skills Challenge, Overland Park, Kan.
_____
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Nov. 30
AUTO RACING
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at FAU
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Fairfield at Iowa
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Xavier
3 p.m.
BTN — Saint Peter’s at Rutgers
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Tennessee at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special
COLLEGE WRESTLING
1 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa at Iowa St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies Euro Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana presented by OYSHO, Final Round, Real Guadalhorce Golf Club, Malaga, Spain
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Maine at Westchester
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Houston at Indianapolis
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Miami, Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, Arizona at Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Minnesota at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Pittsburgh OR Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Denver at Washington
PEACOCK — Denver at Washington
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at N.Y. Islanders
SAILING
5 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 12 – Day 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
SKIING
1 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.
3 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at Hibernian
7 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Pisa SC
USA — English Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
3 p.m.
ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Giorana FC
SPEEDSKATING
1 p.m.
CNBC — ISU: Short Track World Tour, Dordrecht, Netherlands
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.