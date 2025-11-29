Raptors play the Hornets, aim for 10th straight victory

Toronto Raptors (14-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina;…

Toronto Raptors (14-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -8.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Raptors take on Charlotte.

The Hornets are 4-9 in conference games. Charlotte is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The Raptors are 13-2 in conference play. Toronto ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The Hornets average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the Raptors allow. The Raptors are shooting 49.6% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 50.3% the Hornets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 110-108 on Nov. 18. Brandon Ingram scored 27 points to help lead the Raptors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kon Knueppel is shooting 46.9% and averaging 18.3 points for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games.

Immanuel Quickley is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Raptors. Ingram is averaging 26.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 112.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Raptors: 9-1, averaging 119.1 points, 43.0 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Pat Connaughton: day to day (calf), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

Raptors: RJ Barrett: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

