Pedri returns to field for Barcelona after one-month injury absence

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Pedri González returned to the field for the first time in a month as a substitute in a 3-1 win over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Spain international had been out with a muscle tear in his left thigh.

While his teammates had won all four La Liga games without him, Barcelona missed Pedri’s vision and passing skills in two Champions League outings: A 3-3 draw at Club Brugge and last week’s 3-0 loss at Chelsea.

Pedri was used as a substitute against Alaves, replacing Raphina with half an hour to play.

Before his recent injury, Pedri played in 72 of a possible 73 matches under coach Hansi Flick.

Saturday’s match was also the first time this season that Barcelona’s starting lineup included a front three of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowksi and Raphinha. All have dealt with injuries in this campaign.

