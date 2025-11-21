Novig Promo Code WTOP: Use $100 Discount for Any NBA Prediction

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services









The Novig promo code activates a 10% discount. This bonus can take up to $100 off your initial order. Choose a moneyline, total, spread, prop or create a parlay.

You’ll receive some virtual currency with this welcome offer, which can be used to play in free mode. This is a great way to learn how it works before using real money. Customers have a better chance at making a profit since it ditches the “against the house” model. It even says that 27% of users make a profit compared to just 2% on other sportsbook apps.

Register here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Get a 10% discount up to $100 for your first order.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for the NBA Cup

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, (5) Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost, 25% Hockey SGP Boost, 25% College Basketball Profit Boost, Daily Log-in Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Find markets for the Pacers vs. Cavaliers, Nets vs. Celtics, Wizards vs. Raptors, Heat vs. Bulls, Pelicans vs. Mavericks, Timberwolves vs. Suns, Nuggets vs. Rockets, Thunder vs. Jazz and Trail Blazers vs. Warriors on Friday. All of these games count toward group play for the NBA Cup.

Use the 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost after this welcome offer. Create your own parlay or use one of the pre-made options.

Sun Powered: Suns moneyline, Devin Booker 3+ made threes and Mark Williams 10+ rebounds (+817)

15-Point Dominations: Cavaliers -14.5, Celtics -14.5 and Raptors -14.5 (+585)

Late Night Underdogs: Trail Blazers moneyline and Jazz moneyline (+3126)

How to Register with the Novig Promo Code

Start making predictions on the NBA and more sports after claiming this welcome offer. New users can take these steps to grab a discount.

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Finish registration by entering your full name, email and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Online banking is recommended, but there are several additional choices. Place an order with a 10% discount.

The discount can be as much as $100. Go to your portfolio to find all your active and settled orders.

Profit Boosts for College Basketball, the NHL

There are several other profit boosts on Friday, such as a 25% parlay boost for college basketball. Multiple top teams are playing, like No. 6 Louisville vs. Cincinnati and No. 15 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Purdue. And NHL fans can apply a 25% boost to predict game outcomes or goal scorers.

Check for college football and NFL boosts over the weekend. Week 12 matchups include the Colts vs. Chiefs, Eagles vs. Cowboys and Buccaneers vs. Rams. And try earning more bonuses through daily log-in challenges that can be found on the Rewards tab.

Register through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Use a 10% discount up to $100 and get virtual current for free play.