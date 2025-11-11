NL Managers of the Year

Selected by the Baseball Writer’s Association of America: 2025 — Pat Murphy, Milwaukee 2024 — Pat Murphy, Milwaukee 2023 —…

Selected by the Baseball Writer’s Association of America:

2025 — Pat Murphy, Milwaukee

2024 — Pat Murphy, Milwaukee

2023 — Skip Schumaker, Miami

2022 — Buck Showalter, New York

2021 — Gabe Kapler, San Francisco

2020 — Don Mattingly, Miami

2019 — Mike Shildt, St. Louis

2018 — Brian Snitker, Atlanta

2017 — Torey Lovullo, Arizona

2016 — Dave Roberts, Los Angeles

2015 — Joe Maddon, Chicago

2014 — Matt Williams, Washington

2013 — Clint Hurdle, Pittsburgh

2012 — Davey Johnson, Washington

2011 — Kirk Gibson, Arizona

2010 — Bud Black, San Diego

2009 — Jim Tracy, Colorado

2008 — Lou Piniella, Chicago

2007 — Bob Melvin, Arizona

2006 — Joe Girardi, Florida

2005 — Bobby Cox, Atlanta

2004 — Bobby Cox, Atlanta

2003 — Jack McKeon, Florida

2002 — Tony La Russa, St. Louis

2001 — Larry Bowa, Philadelphia

2000 — Dusty Baker, San Francisco

1999 — Jack McKeon, Cincinnati

1998 — Larry Dierker, Houston

1997 — Dusty Baker, San Francisco

1996 — Bruce Bochy, San Diego

1995 — Don Baylor, Colorado

1994 — Felipe Alou, Montreal

1993 — Dusty Baker, San Francisco

1992 — Jim Leyland, Pittsburgh

1991 — Bobby Cox, Atlanta

1990 — Jim Leyland, Pittsburgh

1989 — Don Zimmer, Chicago

1988 — Tommy Lasorda, Los Angeles

1987 — Buck Rodgers, Montreal

1986 — Hal Lanier, Houston

1985 — Whitey Herzog, St. Louis

1984 — Jim Frey, Chicago

1983 — Tommy Lasorda, Los Angeles

