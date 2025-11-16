New DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Any NFL Week 11 Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The NFL is back in a big way this weekend as some of the most exciting matchups of the year kick off. Take advantage of these games by scoring the latest DraftKings promo code offer and winning yourself a $300 bonus here . Bet $5 cash on games like Buccaneers-Bills, Chiefs-Broncos or Rams-Seahawks and take home the bonus if your bet settles as a win.







The sportsbook will also send you an additional promo code for three free months of NBA League Pass. Get in on the NBA action and follow your bets coast to coast with a subscription today.

Win $300 Bonus on NFL Week 11 with New DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Check out the slate of games Sunday and pick your favorite to cash in on the new DraftKings promo code deal being rolled out. With it, you can bet just $5 cash on an NFL game and get a $300 bonus in return if your stake wins.

Looking at the schedule of games today, huge matchups take place from start to finish. The early window is headlined by Buccaneers-Bills and Bears-Vikings.

So, what you could do is pick one of these games to make your qualifying wager. Something like $5 on the Bills moneyline, for instance, would lock you into the welcome deal.

Then, if your wager ends up winning, you would instantly collect 12 individual bets of $25 each. That means you could take some of those bets and then use them right away on games like Seahawks-Rams and Chiefs-Broncos, which makes up a stellar afternoon window.

Cap off your Sunday by using your remaining bonuses on a battle of two NFC giants tonight. The Lions stroll into Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in what could be a preview of the NFC championship game.

Touchdown and Parlay Boosts for NFL Sunday

Once you lock up the welcome bonus, use your bonus bets on some of the best in-app promotions you can find on the market. Log into your new account now to grab these great deals:

Touchdown Boost: Get enhanced odds on a 3+ leg touchdown parlay or SGP(x)

NFL Parlay Boost: Increase your betting odds for any NFL parlay, SGP or SGP for week 11

The Buckeye Way: Emeka Egbuka, Quinshon Judkins and Jaxon Smith-Njigba each to score a touchdown (+1006)

Dave Portnoy’s Touchdown Parlay: Sam Darnold, Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert each to have 2+ passing touchdowns (+591)

Lebron James’ TD Picks: Jahmyr Gibbs, Ja’Marr Chase and Rico Dowdle to each score a touchdown (+540)

Registering to Claim Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer Sunday

Follow the instructions that the sportsbook lays out in order to properly acquire the DraftKings promo code offer. You will need to upload your full legal name, age, home address and turn on the location settings of whichever device you are using to sign up with.

DraftKings will also require a $10 minimum cash deposit be made before you place any wager on the sportsbook. This can be done using a secure payment option like an online bank or debit card.

The $300 bonus will arrive as 12 individual bets that can be used over a period of seven (7) days. These bets do not have to be wagered as a lump sum but will no longer be valid after seven (7) days are over.