Nets and Pistons meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Detroit Pistons (6-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Brooklyn finished 26-56 overall and 14-37 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Nets averaged 105.1 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free-throw line and 40.8 from beyond the arc.

Detroit finished 44-38 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Pistons shot 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Drake Powell: day to day (ankle), Cam Thomas: day to day (hamstring).

Pistons: Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip), Tobias Harris: day to day (ankle), Jaden Ivey: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

