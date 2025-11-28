NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Friday’s Games No. 1 Purdue (6-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (2-4), Noon No. 5 UConn (5-1) vs. No.…

All Times EST

Friday’s Games

No. 1 Purdue (6-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (2-4), Noon

No. 5 UConn (5-1) vs. No. 13 Illinois (6-1) at New York, 12:30 p.m.

No. 9 BYU (5-1) vs. Dayton (6-1), Magic Bracket Championship Game at Orlando, Fla., 9:30 p.m.

No. 10 Florida (4-2) vs. Providence (4-3), Consolation Game at San Diego, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Vanderbilt (7-0) vs. Saint Mary’s (8-0), Championship Game at Nassau, Bahamas, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 2 Arizona (6-0) vs. Norfolk State (4-4), 4 p.m.

No. 25 Indiana (6-0) vs. Bethune-Cookman (2-5), Noon

Sunday’s Games

No. 20 Texas Tech (5-2) vs. Wyoming (6-1), 3 p.m.

