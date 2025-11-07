McCutcheon and Luana score, Pride beats Reign 2-0, advances to playoff semifinals

The defending champion Orlando Pride scored a goal in each half for a 2-0 win over the Seattle Reign in…

The defending champion Orlando Pride scored a goal in each half for a 2-0 win over the Seattle Reign in the quarterfinals of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs on Friday night.

Haley McCutcheon slotted the ball into the back of the net from just inside the box to make it 1-0 in the 21st minute after an exchange of passes on the right wing between Marta and Julia Doyle.

It was McCutcheon’s fourth goal of the season, and the second consecutive year she has scored for Orlando in the playoff quarterfinals.

The Reign piled on the pressure in the second half but couldn’t find a way through the Pride’s sturdy defense.

Seattle’s biggest chance of the night fell to Maddie Mercado in the 76th minute. But her close-range shot was denied by the outstretched leg of Anna Moorhouse, who finished with eight saves.

Marta dribbled half the length of the pitch and was then fouled by Sam Meza in the box in second half stoppage time. Luana converted the penalty to make it 2-0 with practically the final kick of the game.

It was Luana’s first NWSL goal and her first since fully recovering from Hodgkin’s lymphoma earlier this year.

The Pride are looking to become the first NWSL team to successfully defend their title since the North Carolina Courage in 2019. The No. 4 seed Pride will meet either the top-seeded Kansas City Current or the No. 8 Gotham FC in the semifinals.

