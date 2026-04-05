All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 58 38 17 3 0 79 159 111…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 58 38 17 3 0 79 159 111 Huntsville 58 32 20 5 1 70 179 146 Roanoke 58 32 21 3 2 69 176 157 Evansville 58 31 20 1 6 69 146 134 Pensacola 58 28 21 6 3 65 161 172 Birmingham 58 28 23 2 5 63 167 172 Knoxville 58 27 26 2 3 59 147 167 Macon 58 26 26 3 3 58 135 157 Quad City 58 25 28 4 1 55 151 177 Fayetteville 58 23 28 5 2 53 141 169

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Macon 6, Fayetteville 2

Birmingham 3, Knoxville 2

Evansville 3, Pensacola 1

Huntsville 5, Quad City 2

Roanoke 3, Peoria 1

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 3, Knoxville 1

Fayetteville 6, Macon 0

Evansville 4, Pensacola 1

Huntsville 6, Quad City 1

Roanoke 2, Peoria 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

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