All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Toronto
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Baltimore
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Tampa Bay
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Boston
|2
|6
|.250
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Detroit
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Kansas City
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|.375
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Los Angeles
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Seattle
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Athletics
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Miami
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Philadelphia
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|New York
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Arizona
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|San Diego
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|San Francisco
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Colorado
|2
|6
|.250
|4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Detroit 4, St. Louis 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Miami 2
Boston 5, San Diego 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4
Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings
Athletics 11, Houston 4
Milwaukee at Kansas City, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 11, St. Louis 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2, 1st game
San Diego 3, Boston 2
Houston 11, Athletics 0
Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2
Cincinnati 2, Texas 0
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 8, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 7
L.A. Angels 1, Seattle 0
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 1-0) at Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Bassitt 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Paddack 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 2-0), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Buehler 0-0) at Boston (Suarez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Harrison 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-0) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Lauer 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Burns 0-0) at Texas (Leiter 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 0-0) at Athletics (Lopez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Johnson 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-1) at Cleveland (Messick 1-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Leahy 0-1) at Detroit (Montero 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Detroit 4, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 13, Washington 6
N.Y. Yankees 8, Miami 2
Boston 5, San Diego 2
Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Philadelphia 10, Colorado 1
Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4
Atlanta 2, Arizona 0
N.Y. Mets 10, San Francisco 3
Milwaukee at Kansas City, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 11, St. Louis 6
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 5
San Diego 3, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2
Arizona 2, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 2, Texas 0
Kansas City 8, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 7
N.Y. Mets 9, San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 1-0) at Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Bassitt 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1) at Washington (Griffin 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Paddack 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 2-0), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Buehler 0-0) at Boston (Suarez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Harrison 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Burns 0-0) at Texas (Leiter 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at Colorado (Sugano 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 0-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-1) at Cleveland (Messick 1-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Leahy 0-1) at Detroit (Montero 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
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