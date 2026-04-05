All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 7 1 .875 — Toronto 4 4 .500 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 7 1 .875 — Toronto 4 4 .500 3 Baltimore 3 5 .375 4 Tampa Bay 3 5 .375 4 Boston 2 6 .250 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 5 3 .625 — Detroit 4 4 .500 1 Kansas City 4 4 .500 1 Chicago 3 5 .375 2 Minnesota 3 5 .375 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 6 3 .667 — Texas 4 4 .500 1½ Los Angeles 4 5 .444 2 Seattle 4 5 .444 2 Athletics 2 6 .250 3½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 6 3 .667 — Miami 5 3 .625 ½ Philadelphia 5 3 .625 ½ New York 5 4 .556 1 Washington 3 5 .375 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 6 2 .750 — Cincinnati 5 3 .625 1 Pittsburgh 5 3 .625 1 St. Louis 4 4 .500 2 Chicago 3 4 .429 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 6 2 .750 — Arizona 4 5 .444 2½ San Diego 3 5 .375 3 San Francisco 3 6 .333 3½ Colorado 2 6 .250 4

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 4, St. Louis 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, Miami 2

Boston 5, San Diego 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4

Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

Athletics 11, Houston 4

Milwaukee at Kansas City, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 11, St. Louis 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2, 1st game

San Diego 3, Boston 2

Houston 11, Athletics 0

Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2

Cincinnati 2, Texas 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 8, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 7

L.A. Angels 1, Seattle 0

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 1-0) at Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Bassitt 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Paddack 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 0-0) at Boston (Suarez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Harrison 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-0) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Burns 0-0) at Texas (Leiter 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 0-0) at Athletics (Lopez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Johnson 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-1) at Cleveland (Messick 1-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Leahy 0-1) at Detroit (Montero 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 4, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 13, Washington 6

N.Y. Yankees 8, Miami 2

Boston 5, San Diego 2

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Philadelphia 10, Colorado 1

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 2, Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 10, San Francisco 3

Milwaukee at Kansas City, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 11, St. Louis 6

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 5

San Diego 3, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2

Arizona 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 2, Texas 0

Kansas City 8, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 7

N.Y. Mets 9, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 1-0) at Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Bassitt 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1) at Washington (Griffin 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Paddack 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 0-0) at Boston (Suarez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Harrison 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Burns 0-0) at Texas (Leiter 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at Colorado (Sugano 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 0-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-1) at Cleveland (Messick 1-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Leahy 0-1) at Detroit (Montero 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

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