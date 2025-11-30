Mbappé scores but Real Madrid is frustrated by Girona in 1-1 draw

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid failed to return to the top of the Spanish league on Sunday after being held…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid failed to return to the top of the Spanish league on Sunday after being held 1-1 at relegation-threatened Girona.

Kylian Mbappé converted a 67th-minute penalty after Azzedine Ounahi had put the hosts ahead in the 45th at Montilivi Stadium.

Mbappé, who scored four goals midweek against Olympiakos in the Champions League, almost won it for Madrid when his right-footed strike from near the penalty spot just missed deep into stoppage time.

“I liked how the team reacted, even though it wasn’t enough to get the win,” Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said. “In the second half we improved and we could’ve won coming from behind. We couldn’t finish the chances we created.”

Madrid complained it should have had a penalty in the 80th after a challenge on Rodrygo.

It was the third straight league draw for Madrid, which relinquished the league lead on Saturday after Barcelona beat Alaves 3-1. Barcelona is one point ahead of Madrid after 14 matches.

Girona, which is 18th, has won only one of its last six league games.

Villarreal wins late

Alberto Moleiro scored five minutes into stoppage-time as third-placed Villarreal extended its league winning streak to five matches with a 3-2 victory at Real Sociedad.

Villarreal was leading 2-0 before the hosts hit back with goals in the 60th and 87th.

Moleiro netted the winner with a shot from the edge of the area deep into added time.

Villarreal is one point behind Madrid and one point ahead of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, which beat last-placed Oviedo 2-0 on Saturday.

Sociedad, which stayed ninth, had won three of its last four matches.

Trouble at Seville derby

Second-half goals from Pablo Fornals and Sergi Altimira gave Real Betis a 2-0 win at Sevilla in the Seville derby.

The victory moved Betis to fifth. Sevilla, which has lost five of its last six league games, stayed 13th.

The match was stopped for more than 15 minutes and players were sent to the locker rooms after objects were thrown onto the field by Sevilla fans behind one of the goals.

Also Sunday, Kike García scored an 86th-minute winner for sixth-placed Espanyol in a 1-0 win at 12th-placed Celta Vigo.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.