Maple Leafs take road losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-10-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will attempt to break a three-game road skid when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus is 11-9-3 overall and 5-3-1 at home. The Blue Jackets have gone 5-0-2 when scoring a power-play goal.

Toronto has gone 1-6-0 on the road and 9-10-3 overall. The Maple Leafs have a -8 scoring differential, with 74 total goals scored and 82 allowed.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime. Adam Fantilli scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fantilli has nine goals and eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Knies has five goals and 17 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

