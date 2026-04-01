Arsenal fends off Chelsea to reach Women’s Champions League semifinals, Bayern also advances

Defending champion Arsenal advanced to the Women’s Champions League semifinals despite a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in a London derby…

Defending champion Arsenal advanced to the Women’s Champions League semifinals despite a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in a London derby on Wednesday.

With a 3-1 home victory in the first leg of the quarterfinal last week, Arsenal reached the last four on a 3-2 aggregate score and will next face either Wolfsburg or Lyonnes.

Sjoeke Nüsken scored for Chelsea from close rage in the fourth minute of stoppage time at Stamford Bridge.

In the dramatic last few minutes, Veerle Buurman hit the post for Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar saved a goal-bound header by Nüsken.

Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor received a red card in the dying seconds of the match.

The home team was pressuring Arsenal from the start with forward Sam Kerr particularly posing a threat. Kerr missed the first leg because she was playing for Australia at the Asian Cup.

Bayern’s late comeback

Earlier, Bayern Munich rallied with two late goals in three minutes to beat Manchester United 2-1 and advance to the semifinals on a 5-3 aggregate score.

Glódís Viggósdóttir started the rally in the 81st with a header after a corner kick, and Linda Dallmann fired from inside the area after another corner to send Bayern to its first semifinal since 2021.

Making its debut in the quarterfinals, United traveled to Germany after losing to Bayern Munich 3-2 in the opening leg at Old Trafford.

The visitors dominated the first half with Melvine Malard putting them up 1-0 after 11 minutes. The France forward used a blunder by Bayern goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic to score into an empty net, and equalize the aggregate score at 3-3.

The German powerhouse applied pressure in the second half, but Manchester’s defense led by American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce held firm until Viggósdóttir struck.

Bayern will face either Barcelona or Real Madrid in the last four.

The remaining two quarterfinals are Thursday: Barcelona hosts Real Madrid and leads 6-2 from the first leg; Wolfsburg takes a 1-0 lead to Lyon.

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