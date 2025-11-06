Man City and Liverpool in danger of losing more ground on leader Arsenal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The stage is set for the latest showdown between the Premier League’s most dominant teams in…

Both teams have had their problems this season but produced impressive wins in the Champions League midweek.

Defending Premier League champion Liverpool dominated Real Madrid with a 1-0 scoreline that did not reflect the superiority of Arne Slot’s team.

City followed that by routing Borussia Dortmund 4-1, with Phil Foden scoring twice and Erling Haaland hitting his 27th goal of the season for club and country.

City and Liverpool have shared the last eight English titles but both are playing catch up to league leader Arsenal, which adds the pressure on Sunday’s clash.

Defeat for second-placed City could see it trail the Gunners by nine points. Liverpool was third and could find itself 10 points behind if it loses for the fifth time this season.

“Arsenal are more consistent than anyone,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “But the season is so long and (you need) to be there (near the top) and see what happens.”

Key matchups

Arsenal could extend its lead before the Man City-Liverpool game as it travels to Sunderland on Saturday evening.

Manchester United is on a four-game unbeaten run and goes to Tottenham on Saturday.

Manager-less and winless Wolverhampton was on the bottom of the standings and plays Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Players to watch

Foden was back to his best, according to Guardiola, after an outstanding performance in City’s win against Dortmund.

Calls have been growing for veteran striker Danny Welbeck to get an England recall after the 34-year-old’s impressive start to the season. With six goals for Brighton, he is emerging as an unlikely contender for Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad.

Out of action

Rodri sat out City’s victory against Dortmund after only just returning from a hamstring injury, raising doubts about his availability on Sunday.

Liverpool was again without British record signing Alexander Isak midweek following a groin injury, but Slot was hopeful the Sweden international would be able to play some role against City.

Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres sustained a muscle injury against Burnley and was not involved in the midweek win against Slavia Prague.

Off the field

Wolves need to start winning quickly or risk being cut adrift at the bottom of the table. The primary task is to find a coach willing to take on a job that looks more daunting by the week.

Former manager Gary O’Neil reportedly pulled out of talks to return to the club. Reports say former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards are also possibilities.

