Knicks beat Nets 113-100 for 12th straight win over Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 27, and the New York Knicks beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-100 at Barclays Center on Monday night.

Towns shot 14 for 20 from the field and made each of his six free throws to lead the Knicks to their 12th consecutive victory over Brooklyn.

New York’s last loss to the Nets was Jan. 28, 2023, when they were defeated 122-115.

Mikal Bridges finished with 16 points and Jordan Clarkson added 12 off the bench for the Knicks.

New York shot 45 for 88 from the field while limiting Brooklyn to 33 for 87 shooting.

Noah Clowney scored a career-high 31 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 16 for Brooklyn, who are 0-8 at Barclays Center this season.

The latest edition of the crosstown showdown was even at 51 following Nets guard Terance Mann’s 3-point play in the opening minute of the third quarter.

Bridges and Towns combined for 23 to help the Knicks outscored their rivals 38-27 on 63.6% shooting from the field, including 6 for 10 from long distance, to take an 89-75 lead into the final period.

New York played without guard Landry Shamet, who suffered a right shoulder sprain during the first quarter of Saturday’s loss at Orlando.

Up next

Knicks: Visit Charlotte on Wednesday.

Nets: Host Philadelphia on Friday.

