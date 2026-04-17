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Several weekend events bring road closures to DC

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

April 17, 2026, 1:57 PM

The District will be busy this weekend, with three major events expected to draw thousands of attendants. The Penn Ave Pop-up Series is schedule on Saturday, while the Emancipation Day parade and festival and Nu Androids music festival will take place Sunday.

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As a result, there will be traffic closures and parking restrictions. D.C.’s police department is urging drivers to use alternative routes to avoid congestion and delays.

Penn Ave Pop-up Series closures

Police said that, until 4 a.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed to traffic and posted as emergency no parking:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street NW
  • 4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive NW
  • 6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue NW
  • Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street NW

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the following streets may be closed for traffic due to safety concerns:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street NW
  • 7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Emancipation Day celebration closures

Police said that, until to 5 a.m. Monday, the following streets will be closed to traffic and posted as emergency no parking:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street NW
  • 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

On Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 12th Street NW
  • 7th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • 12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the following streets will be closed to traffic:

  • 7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 6th Street NW

On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the following streets will be closed to traffic:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street NW
  • 12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Nu Androids music festival closures

Police said that, from 12:01 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, the following street will be closed to traffic and posted as emergency no parking:

  • K Street between 7th and 9th Street NW

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Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

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