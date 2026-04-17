Several weekend events bring road closures to DC

The District will be busy this weekend, with three major events expected to draw thousands of attendants. The Penn Ave Pop-up Series is schedule on Saturday, while the Emancipation Day parade and festival and Nu Androids music festival will take place Sunday.
As a result, there will be traffic closures and parking restrictions. D.C.’s police department is urging drivers to use alternative routes to avoid congestion and delays.
Penn Ave Pop-up Series closures
Police said that, until 4 a.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed to traffic and posted as emergency no parking:
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street NW
- 4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive NW
- 6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue NW
- Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street NW
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the following streets may be closed for traffic due to safety concerns:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street NW
- 7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW
Emancipation Day celebration closures
Police said that, until to 5 a.m. Monday, the following streets will be closed to traffic and posted as emergency no parking:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street NW
- 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
On Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 12th Street NW
- 7th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the following streets will be closed to traffic:
- 7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 6th Street NW
On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the following streets will be closed to traffic:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street NW
- 12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
Nu Androids music festival closures
Police said that, from 12:01 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, the following street will be closed to traffic and posted as emergency no parking:
- K Street between 7th and 9th Street NW
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