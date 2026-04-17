Several weekend events bring road closures to DC

The District will be busy this weekend, with three major events expected to draw thousands of people attending. As a result of these events, there will be traffic closures and parking restrictions.

The District will be busy this weekend, with three major events expected to draw thousands of attendants. The Penn Ave Pop-up Series is schedule on Saturday, while the Emancipation Day parade and festival and Nu Androids music festival will take place Sunday.

As a result, there will be traffic closures and parking restrictions. D.C.’s police department is urging drivers to use alternative routes to avoid congestion and delays.

Penn Ave Pop-up Series closures

Police said that, until 4 a.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed to traffic and posted as emergency no parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street NW

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive NW

6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street NW

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the following streets may be closed for traffic due to safety concerns:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street NW

7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Emancipation Day celebration closures

Police said that, until to 5 a.m. Monday, the following streets will be closed to traffic and posted as emergency no parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

On Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 12th Street NW

7th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the following streets will be closed to traffic:

7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 6th Street NW

On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the following streets will be closed to traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Nu Androids music festival closures

Police said that, from 12:01 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, the following street will be closed to traffic and posted as emergency no parking:

K Street between 7th and 9th Street NW

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