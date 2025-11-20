Kings’ Domantas Sabonis has partial meniscus tear and is expected to miss at least a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee and is expected to be out at least a month, the team announced before Thursday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Sabonis, in his 10th season out of Gonzaga, was injured Sunday in a 123-110 loss at San Antonio. The partial tear was discovered during an MRI, and the team said the 6-foot-11 center will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.

“Not happy. Feel for him obviously,” Kings coach Doug Christie said before the game. “We need the big fellow, but it’s the nature of what we do, and we know that when we sign up. It’s unfortunate. Love him and hopes he gets well soon.”

The Kings entered Thursday with a 3-12 record and in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, all by double digits. Sabonis is averaging 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds in 11 games.

“The ability to play through him is huge because not a lot of bigs can make the type of decisions that Domas makes,” Christie said. “The touch of the bounce passes. …There’s just so many different things that he brings. We play through Domas.”

Christie later added: “Domas is a different animal when it comes to that. He just is.”

