DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Nationals-Phillies, Any MLB Game

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All new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a generous sign-up bonus for all MLB games today, starting as early as 12:15 with a bunch of day games.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5, which will redeem a $200 bonus. DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB Bonus Today

Before the first pitch is thrown, we put a lot of stock in understanding the consensus odds and the specific terms of a sportsbook’s welcome offer. DraftKings offers incredible value for new players looking to get in on today’s action. Here is a quick breakdown of the offer details:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus + 100% Profit Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 1st, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on MLB to Win $200 in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers looking to step up to the plate, today’s MLB slate presents a prime opportunity to hunt for value. To participate, you simply need to place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer. It does stand to reason that you should pick your spot carefully—this welcome bonus is not guaranteed, as you must win your initial wager to successfully unlock the promotional payout.

If your qualifying bet is a winner, your $200 reward will be paid out in the form of eight separate $25 bonus bets. This payout structure gives new users a fantastic way to spread their action across multiple baseball matchups, futures prices, or longshot props while exploring everything the platform has to offer. Keep in mind that these rewards are only available for a short window; all bonus bets will expire after 7 days if left unused in your account.

Use Your DraftKings MLB Bonus Tonight

We’ve seen time and time again that successful betting requires evaluating the consensus odds. Here are the moneyline odds and run totals for today’s upcoming MLB matchups to help you utilize your DraftKings promo:

Matchup Moneyline Odds Total (O/U) Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs LAA +141 / CHS -171 6 San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres SFG +123 / SAD -149 8

Angels at Cubs (2:20 PM ET):

If you’re looking to back a hot bat with your DraftKings promo, look no further than Mike Trout in this matinee showdown. Trout has been scorching the ball for the Angels, boasting a 1.117 OPS with 2 home runs and 3 RBIs in his first 20 at-bats. The Cubs enter as strong -171 home favorites, countering with probable starter Matthew Boyd.

Los Angeles will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi, who brings a 4.15 ERA through his first 4.1 innings of work. Chicago’s lineup features its own early-season firepower, led by Ian Happ, who has already launched 3 home runs while sporting a stellar 1.032 OPS and 5 RBIs. With two explosive sluggers taking the field, the notably low over/under total of 6 runs presents an intriguing market where we can find some serious value.

Giants at Padres (4:10 PM ET):

Out west, the San Diego Padres sit as -149 home favorites against the visiting San Francisco Giants. San Diego is scheduled to start Nick Pivetta, while the Giants will answer with Adrian Houser on the mound.

The Padres will lean on their star-studded lineup to produce, including Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill (1 HR, 3 RBIs). Meanwhile, the Giants’ Matt Chapman (.467 OPS) and Willy Adames will look to spark a San Francisco offense that is hoping to break out and pull off a road upset. If you are looking for a longshot moneyline play, the Giants at +123 could offer that outside edge.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

If you are ready to get in on the April 1, 2026, baseball action, claiming your sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Whether you are looking to place a wager on the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Chicago Cubs or the San Francisco Giants visiting the San Diego Padres, here is exactly what you need to do: