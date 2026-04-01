Md. Department of Education committee begins search for permanent Prince George’s schools chief

Current Superintendent Shawn Joseph was appointed June 2025 by County Executive Aisha Braveboy (D) to replace former Superintendent Millard House II after the teachers’ union gave House a vote of no confidence.

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The Maryland State Department of Education announced the next steps Monday in the process to find a permanent superintendent for Prince George’s County public schools, the state’s second-largest school system.

Current Superintendent Shawn Joseph was appointed June 2025 by County Executive Aisha Braveboy (D) to replace former Superintendent Millard House II after the teachers’ union gave House a vote of no confidence.

Because Joseph’s position is for the current 2025-26 school year, state law requires a three-member search committee be named to help find a permanent leader.

State Superintendent Carey Wright selected state Board of Education member James Bell Jr. to chair the committee. Gov. Wes Moore (D) appointed two county residents, Jennifer Avelar and Gordon L. Sampson, to join the panel.

Avelar serves as a C.O.A.S.T. (Creating Opportunities for Academic Success and Transfer) adviser at Prince George’s Community College, managing pre-enrollment advising for recruitment and the dual enrollment program for high school students. Sampson worked in the county’s public schools as a teacher, instructional specialist and principal from 1969 until his retirement in 2000. He became a member of the Bowie State University Foundation’s board of directors in 2017 and served as chair for five years.

PoliHire, a Washington, D.C. based search firm, will partner with Braveboy and the county’s school board in a national recruitment effort to find the next superintendent.

The department said the firm helped solicit feedback from various stakeholders to not only develop a leadership profile, but also garner responses from about 8,600 people in a community survey “on school system perspectives and qualities in the next superintendent.” The survey ended Friday.

Candidates interested in the position must submit applications by April 22. Once received, the committee will work with the firm to screen applications, conduct background checks and interview candidates.

Three finalists will be forwarded to Braveboy by May 8.

Braveboy has until June 1 to forward a candidate to the county school board, which must make a decision by June 30. Once the county executive selects a candidate, which must be done by June 1, that person’s name will be sent to the county school board for its approval by June 30.

Final approval rests with the state superintendent, for a schools chief to serve a four-year term.

“We remain committed to a transparent, inclusive, and thoughtful process.” Bell said in a statement Monday. “Over the coming weeks, committee members will carefully assess each applicant’s qualifications, leadership experience, and vision for advancing student achievement and supporting our educators and school communities.

“The committee will keep the Prince George’s County Public Schools community informed as we move forward. Our goal is to recommend highly qualified candidates who will lead Prince George’s County Public Schools into its next chapter of excellence,” he said.