BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Nationals-Phillies, Any MLB Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into a fun MLB slate of games Wednesday after redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Set up a new account to redeem either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, depending on the state you are located in.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win. On the other hand, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, receiving money back if your first wager on the app settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB Bonus Wednesday

We’ve seen time and time again that securing the best welcome bonuses is just as vital as finding the right closing line. Whether you are backing Cristopher Sánchez and the Philadelphia Phillies (2-3) at 1:05 PM ET or taking the Houston Astros (4-2) and Mike Burrows at 2:10 PM ET, there is a welcome offer available to help build your bankroll.

If you’re looking to wager on Cade Cavalli’s start for the Washington Nationals (3-2) or hoping Garrett Crochet can help the Boston Red Sox (1-4) bounce back from a sluggish start, you can claim one of the following offers using the table below:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 1st, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: Up to a $1,500 First Bet or a Bet $10, Get $150 Offer

If you are gearing up for the 1:05 PM ET matchup where Cristopher Sánchez and the Phillies host the Nationals, bettors in select states have a unique situational choice. New users located in MI, NJ, PA, and WV will receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” offer (if your initial bet wins)—which is an excellent tool when backing a heavy favorite that has odds that are -500 or longer.

For bettors located in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM exclusively provides the $1,500 first-bet offer. We put a lot of stock in this promotion as a way to confidently attack the afternoon clash at 2:10 PM ET. Whether you expect Mike Burrows to help the Astros protect their home turf or you believe Garrett Crochet can spark a much-needed road victory for the Red Sox, you can place your first wager with the built-in value of a refund up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your read is off.

MLB Odds, Preview via BetMGM

Here is a look at the current odds for the April 1, 2026, MLB slate. You can use your welcome offer to wager on any of the following markets:

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline: Phillies -278 / Nationals +220 Runline: Phillies -1.5 (-120) / Nationals +1.5 (+100) Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Moneyline: Astros +125 / Red Sox -149 Runline: Astros +1.5 (-143) / Red Sox -1.5 (+120) Total: O/U 7 (Over -115 / Under -105)



In Philadelphia, Cristopher Sánchez is a clear market favorite, and it goes without saying that his underlying metrics justify the steep -278 price tag. Through 6 innings, Sánchez boasts a flawless 0.00 ERA, a 0.50 WHIP, and an elite 15.0 K/9 rate. He is tasked with keeping a lid on a Nationals lineup featuring CJ Abrams (3 RBI), while Washington counters with Cade Cavalli. Cavalli brings a volatile but high-upside 12.27 K/9 rate to the mound against a Phillies offense hunting for a spark from Bryce Harper (0 HR, 2 RBI).

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox are intriguing road favorites against the Houston Astros. Boston hands the ball to Garrett Crochet, who has yet to allow an earned run over 6 innings while racking up a 12.0 K/9 rate. Crochet faces a massive test against a potent Houston offense anchored by Yordan Alvarez (.381 AVG, 3 HR, 1.441 OPS) and Jose Altuve (.368 AVG, 1.293 OPS). The Astros rely on Mike Burrows to quiet a Red Sox order led by Wilyer Abreu, who is off to a scorching start with a .400 batting average and 5 RBIs. With Houston positioned as a home underdog, there is genuine longshot value on the Astros’ moneyline in this spot.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to jump into the April 1, 2026, MLB action? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process, but execution is key. Before the Phillies and Nationals take the field for their 1:05 PM ET matchup, you need to create and register a new BetMGM account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.

During the registration process, it is crucial to input the correct promo code for your region to secure your analytical edge. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter the bonus code TOP150. For users in all other participating states gearing up for the 2:10 PM ET clash between the Red Sox and Astros, you will use the bonus code TOP1500.

Once your account is set up and the appropriate promo code is applied, the final step is to fund your bankroll. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods in order to activate the offer. As soon as your initial deposit clears, your promotion will be live, and you will be ready to place your first value-driven wager on Cade Cavalli, Mike Burrows, or any other futures prices and daily markets on the board!