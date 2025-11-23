Kevin Durant will miss Rockets game against the Suns because of personal reasons

PHOENIX (AP) — Houston star Kevin Durant will miss the Rockets’ game Monday night against the Phoenix Suns for personal…

PHOENIX (AP) — Houston star Kevin Durant will miss the Rockets’ game Monday night against the Phoenix Suns for personal reasons, delaying his much-anticipated return to the city where he played the previous 2 1/2 seasons.

The 15-time All-Star was listed as out on the Rockets’ injury report released Sunday night.

Durant played 2 1/2 seasons for the Suns, averaging 26.8 points over 145 regular season games from 2023 to 2025. He was traded in the offseason to the Rockets in a seven-team deal that sent Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and the No. 10 overall pick to the Suns.

The Suns used the pick to draft Duke center Khaman Maluach.

The 37-year-old is the Rockets’ leading scorer this season and signed a two-year extension with the team that runs through 2028. Houston has a 10-4 record.

Phoenix is also off to a good start, improving to 11-6 on Sunday with a 111-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

