Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for NBA, NFL Prediction Markets

The Kalshi promo code WTOP releases a bonus for prediction markets.









New customers who make $100 in trades after signing up with the Kalshi promo code will receive a $10 bonus.

Trade on live events and future results in this mobile app. Instead of going up against the house, you’ll be facing other customers and the market. It is a legal and regulated option for trading in the US. You can even earn 3.5% APY on your positions.

Sign up here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP and get a $10 bonus for prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Politics, NFL Outcomes

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus Categories Sports, Politics, Technology, Health, Crypto, Economics, Culture, Companies, Climate, World, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The “Trending” tab shows the most popular markets, with some of those being in politics. One of the hottest topics this week was New York City Mayor Election. Zohran Mamdani led the way with a 90% chance to become the next mayor, followed by Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani made good for his backers.

Find other options for the next presidential election winner, how long the government will be shut down and future actions made by Donald Trump.

The NFL is a steady favorite for users. Take this time to buy contracts for the Bills, Chiefs, Colts, Rams, Broncos or another team to win it all. After a solid performance last week, Josh Allen has the best chance to win the regular season MVP.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code for a $10 Bonus

Take these steps to start making trades and release a bonus for prediction markets:

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email address, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, like a debit card or bank transfer. Make $100 in trades to redeem the $10 bonus.

Buy Contracts for NBA Games

There are markets for all NBA games. On Tuesday night, the Magic have a 60% chance to beat the Hawks, who have a 40% chance to win. This means you can buy contracts for the Hawks around 40 cents. A contract that results in a correct outcome will trigger a $1 payout.

Let’s say you buy 20 contracts for Atlanta. If they get off to a great start, their price could go up. You could use this chance to sell your contracts before the outcome in final. This also goes for the spread (Orlando to win by over 2.5 points) and the total (over 229.5 points to be scored).

Other games on Tuesday include the Bucks vs. Raptors, 76ers vs. Bulls, Hornets vs. Pelicans, Suns vs. Warriors and Thunder vs. Clippers.

Sign up through the links on this page to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Get a $10 bonus for making predictions on sports, politics and more.