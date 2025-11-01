Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NFL Week 9 Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Make your first $100 in trades after signing up with the Kalshi promo code. New customers will be awarded with a $10 bonus for buying contracts.

Kalshi is a prediction market app, so you go up against other customers rather than the house. It initially gained popularity in the country by providing markets for politics, but it really gained traction after adding options for sports. Now, you can make trades on individual NFL games and future results.

Using the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Trades

There are markets for every NFL game on Sunday, like the Chiefs vs. Bills. The Bills have a 47% chance to beat the Chiefs, who have a 53% chance to get the win. This means you can purchase contracts for the Chiefs for around 47 cents each. A contract that settles as a winner will release a $1 payout.

Let’s say you buy 20 contracts for the Bills. If they get off to a hot start, their chances could go up and create a chance to sell for a profit. So, we recommend paying attention to the market as the action unfolds. The same can be said for the spread and total. Take Kansas City to win by over 2.5 points or the game to have over 52.5 points scored.

This applies for other sports, including Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night. The Dodgers have a 58% chance to get the win with Shohei Ohtani on the mound. View other markets for the NBA, NHL and college football.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Take these easy steps to secure a bonus for sports prediction markets. It even has options for outcomes in politics, weather and technology.

Predict Division Winners, Total Wins, Other Future Results

We’ve discussed how you can make predictions on individual games, but there are other markets for future results. Use this time to buy contracts for total wins from each team, division winners, player awards and the champion.

Right now, the Chiefs have the best chance to win it all. They’ve been on the rise following a slow start. Patrick Mahomes is on top when looking at the MVP market, with Josh Allen still having a chance to make a move.

