Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NFL Week 9 Prediction Markets

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make predictions on NFL games and future results with the Kalshi promo code WTOP.









New customers who sign up with the Kalshi promo code can get a $10 bonus for sports prediction markets. Simply make your first $100 in trades after creating an account.

Instead of playing against the house, NFL fans can battle the market and other customers on this prediction app. There are options for each of the following NFL Week 9 matchups:

Bears vs. Bengals

Vikings vs. Lions

Panthers vs. Packers

Chargers vs. Titans

Falcons vs. Patriots

49ers vs. Giants

Colts vs. Steelers

Broncos vs. Texans

Jaguars vs. Raiders

Saints vs. Rams

Chiefs vs. Bills

Seahawks vs. Commanders

Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Sunday Night Football

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, MVP, Division Winners, Champion etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Seahawks have a 59% chance to beat the Commanders on Sunday night, with the Commanders having a 41% chance to get the win. This means you can buy contracts for Washington around 41 cents each. A contract that results in a correct outcome will release a $1 payout.

Let’s say you buy 20 contracts for the Commanders. If they get off to a hot start, you’ll have the chance to sell during the game to make a profit. On the other hand, you may want to manage your losses if it’s not going well.

This is also the case for the spread (Seattle to win the over 2.5 points), total (over 47.5 points scored) and touchdown props. Predict Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zach Charbonnet, Deebo Samuel or another player to find the end zone. For example, Zach Ertz has a 39% chance to score a touchdown.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

New customers can take these easy steps to start predicting outcomes in the NFL. There are options for other sports, as well as politics, culture and technology.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 in trades to score a $10 bonus.

Markets for NFL Division Winners, Player Awards, More

We’ve discussed individual NFL games, but you’re also able to make predictions on future results. Find markets for conference winners, division winners, player awards, total wins for each team and the championship.

The game between the Chiefs and Bills on Sunday will have a large impact on some of these markets. Patrick Mahomes currently has the best chance to win the MVP award at 36%, followed by Josh Allen at 17%. The Chiefs are also on top when it comes to winning it all.

Follow the links on this page to make predictions on the NFL. Use the Kalshi promo code WTOP to snag a $10 bonus.