Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for CFB, NFL Week 12 Predictions

Make predictions on outcomes in sports with the Kalshi promo code WTOP.









Apply the Kalshi promo code and make $100 in trades. New customers will receive a $10 bonus for buying contracts.

Kalshi initially gained traction across the US by providing markets for elections and other results in politics. Since then, sports have taken over. You can make trades on NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL and NFL games. Below, we explain the markets for individual games and futures.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for College Football Games

New User Offer: Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus
Sports Markets: Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Player Props and Futures
Terms and Conditions: 18+ and Present in Participating States

Pittsburgh has a 44% chance to get the win in their ACC matchup against Georgia Tech (56% chance). This means you can buy contracts for Pittsburgh around 44 cents each. A contract that is correct will release a $1 payout.

Follow along with the action and watch out for opportunities to make trades. For example, let’s say you buy 20 contracts for Pittsburgh, and they get off to a hot start. Their price could go up, giving you an opportunity to sell for a profit before the result. This is also the case for the spread and total.

Other key matchups on Saturday include No. 15 USC vs. No. 7 Oregon, Arkansas vs. No. 17 Texas, No. 20 Tennessee vs. Florida and No. 11 BYU vs. Cincinnati.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi is a legal and regulated trading market in the US. New customers can take these steps to lock-in a bonus:

New customers can take these steps to lock-in a bonus:

Enter your full name, email address and date of birth to verify your identity. Make a deposit with a debit card or another payment method. Trade $100 to score a $10 bonus.

Make enough good trades to find your name on the leaderboard. This is also a way to see what the top customers are trading. Before trading, be sure to lock in with a Kalshi referral code today.

Trade NFL Futures

We explained how you can make trades on individual games. There are markets for all Week 12 matchups, like the Colts vs. Chiefs and Eagles vs. Cowboys.

Try making trades on future markets as well, like which team is going to win the championship. Right now, the Eagles have the best chance to win it all at 17%. They are followed by the Rams (15%), Chiefs (9%), Ravens (8%), Colts (8%) and Seahawks (8%). The Chiefs will take a huge drop of they aren’t able to get a win on Sunday.

The Rams are having an excellent season, so Matthew Stafford has the best chance of winning the MVP award. However, Drake Maye still has a shot with the way the Patriots have been playing.

