Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NCAAF, NFL Week 10 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a bonus for sports prediction markets by using the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Register here to start buying and selling contracts. It has markets for college football and NFL matchups this weekend.









Make $100 in trades after signing up with the Kalshi promo code. New customers will receive a $10 bonus.

Instead of playing against the house, customers can battle the market and have a better chance at winnings. Kalshi has a wide range of categories, including politics and technology. In fact, one of the more popular topics at the moment is the length of the government shutdown. But sports have been the hottest option for users. Below, we’ll explain how you can make trades on NCAAF and NFL games.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP and get a $10 bonus for prediction markets.

Using the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NCAAF

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Score $10 Bonus Sports NBA, NHL, College Basketball, College Football, NFL, EPL, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Alabama is still competing for a spot in the playoff, while LSU is finishing the season after firing their head coach. The Crimson Tide have a 77% chance to get the win on Saturday night, while the Tigers have a 23% chance to pull off the upset.

This means you can buy a single contract for Alabama around 77 cents. A contract that settles as a winner will result in a $1 payout.

Let’s say you buy 20 contracts for LSU, and they get off to a hot start. Their chance could go up, giving you an opportunity to make trades during the action. This is also the case for the spread and total. Take Alabama to win by over 10.5 points (49%) and over 49.5 points to be scored (49%).

Grab $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Begin trading outcomes in sports after securing this welcome offer. New customers can complete these steps to snag a bonus.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Provide your email, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Use an available banking method to make a deposit. Make $100 in trades to score the $10 bonus.

It is legal and regulated in the US, so it’s safe to use. You can even grow your portfolio by earning 3.5% APY on your positions.

Markets for NFL Games, Future Results

We explained a college football matchup above, and it works the same for all NFL games. Action begins early on Sunday with the Falcons vs. Colts in Berlin, Germany. The Colts have a 72% chance to get the win after suffering just their second loss of the season last week.

We’re at Week 10, so it’s the perfect time to make predictions on future outcomes. There are markets for the champion, division winners and player awards. You can take Josh Allen to win the MVP award or the Chiefs to win it all.

Register through the links above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Grab a $10 bonus to make predictions on sports.