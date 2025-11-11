Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NBA, Political Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make predictions on various outcomes in sports and politics after using the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Register here to start making trades with this welcome offer.









Get a $10 bonus with the Kalshi promo code. Simply create an account and make $100 in trades to score the bonus.

Kalshi initially gained popularity for providing markets for the previous presidential election. In fact, the next US presidential election winner is one of the hot markets. JD Vance has the best chance at 31%, followed by Gavin Newsome at 21%.

However, it is becoming a great option for sports fans. Below, we explain how you can trade on individual games and future results.

Sign up here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP and lock-in a $10 bonus for prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA, NFL Predictions

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $100, Get $10 Bonus Sports NBA, NHL, NFL, EPL, College Basketball, College Football, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are markets for every NBA and NFL game. Let’s use the matchup between the Celtics and 76ers on Tuesday as an example.

Boston has a 52% chance to get the win, meaning you can buy a single contract for around 52 cents. On the other hand, Philadelphia has a 48% chance to win. A winning contract will trigger a $1 payout. You can choose to hold on to your contracts until the result or make trades during the action. If the price raises for your contract, you could try to sell for a profit.

In addition to these games, you can use this time to make predictions on the NBA and NFL champion. After Week 10 of the NFL season, the Chiefs and Eagles both have a 12% chance to win it all.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi is a legal and regulated prediction market app in the US. Take these steps to start making trades with a bonus.

Click here to apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like a debit card or bank transfer. Get in $100 in trades to release a $10 bonus.

You can even grow your entire portfolio by earning 3.5% APY on all your cash postitions.

More Trending Markets

The home page shows some of the following trending markets:

TIME’s Person of the Year for 2025

Top searched person on Google this year

Who will President Trump pardon this year

Grammy Award for Song of the Year

The Running Man Rotten Tomatoes score

Oscar nominations for Best Picture

Who will be the next coach of the LSU football team

Search through other markets by viewing categories. It has culture, crypto, climate, economics, health and more. It has a leaderboard, so you can see which customers have been having success over the past month.

Register through the links above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make $100 in trades to score a $10 bonus for prediction markets.