Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Eagles-Packers, NFL Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Buy contracts for Monday Night Football after using the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Register here to claim this welcome offer.









Make $100 in trades with the Kalshi promo code to get a $10 bonus. There are multiple markets for the Eagles vs. Packers, including touchdown props.

It’s rare to see a primetime NFL game with such evenly matched opponents. The chances for each team to win have been around 50%. This means a contract for Green Bay or Philadelphia will cost close to 50 cents. If you pick the winner, the contract will result in a $1 payout.

Let’s say that you buy 30 contracts for the Eagles. If they get off to a hot start, you can try to sell during the game to make a profit.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make your first $100 in trades to claim a $10 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for the Eagles-Packers

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Touchdown Props, Receiving Props, Champion, MVP, Division Winners, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We discussed how to buy contracts for the winner on Monday night. Plus, you’ll be able to make trades on the spread and total. For example, the chances for the Packers to win by over 2.5 points are at 44%. And you can take the game to go over 44.5 points at 53%.

Try predicting any of the following players to score a touchdown:

Josh Jacobs: 59%

Saquon Barkley: 48%

Jalen Hurts: 46%

Romeo Doubs: 35%

J. Brown: 35%

DeVonta Smith: 31%

Dallas Goedert: 30%

Luke Musgrave: 31%

Other props are available for passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards and receptions.

Grab a $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Instead of going up against the house, use this prediction market app to have a better chance at making a profit. Take these easy steps to score a bonus.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Provide your email address and other account information to verify your identity. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 in trades to redeem a $10 bonus.

To go along with the NFL, you’ll find markets for other sports and outcomes in politics. One of the hottest topics is the length of the government shutdown.

Future Markets for the NFL

We are nearly through Week 10 of the NFL season. Use this time to make predictions on future outcomes.

There will likely be some movement in the future markets at the end of the game on Monday night. The Chiefs currently have a 14% chance to win the championship, followed by the Eagles at 11%. The chances for Philadelphia could go up or down based on the result.

Matthew Stafford took a big jump in the MVP market, now at 24% to win the award. He is followed by Drake Maye, Jonathan Taylor and Patrick Mahomes.

Follow the links on this page to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Get a $10 bonus for prediction markets after making $100 in trades.