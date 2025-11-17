Heavyweight champ Usyk vacates WBO title which will go to Wardley

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has relinquished his WBO belt, the governing body said…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has relinquished his WBO belt, the governing body said on Monday.

The title will go to British fighter Fabio Wardley, who became interim champion by beating Joseph Parker with an 11th-round stoppage last month.

Wardley was mandated to face Usyk but the Ukrainian decided to vacate the belt.

“This is not a farewell but — as expressed by his team — a respectful pause,” the WBO posted on X.

The 38-year-old Usyk became undisputed heavyweight champion for a second time by beating Daniel Dubois in July. He still holds the WBA (Super), WBC and IBF belts.

Wardley will become the sixth Briton to hold the WBO heavyweight title, after Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Henry Akinwande, Herbie Hide and Michael Bentt.

