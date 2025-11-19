Guadalajara and Monterrey to host 2026 World Cup playoff tournament

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican cities Guadalajara and Monterrey will host the intercontinental playoff tournament for the 2026 World Cup,…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican cities Guadalajara and Monterrey will host the intercontinental playoff tournament for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA announced Wednesday.

The tournament starts March 23 and will consist of six teams from five confederations fighting for two spots at next summer’s World Cup being hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

“These iconic stadiums are the perfect stages for what promises to be a thrilling event filled with passion, drama and excitement,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

The Guadalajara and Monterrey stadiums also will host World Cup matches.

The six nations are Iraq, Congo, Jamaica, Suriname, Bolivia and New Caledonia. The draw will be held Thursday in Zurich, and the match schedule will follow.

In next year’s World Cup, the Guadalajara stadium will host four group-stage matches while the Monterrey stadium will stage three group games and a round-of-32 match.

The other Mexican venue for the World Cup is the newly renovated Azteca stadium.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.