Sports on TV for Thursday, May 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, May 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

8 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Auburn

9 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Washington

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stony Brook at Johns Hopkins, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Colorado at Northwestern, Quarterfinal

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Navy at Maryland, Quarterfinal

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford at North Carolina, Quarterfinal

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 6

4 a.m. (Friday)

TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 7

6 a.m. (Friday)

TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 7

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: Amundi German Masters, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen (Luhe), Germany

Noon

ESPN — PGA Tour: PGA Championship, First Round, Arominik Golf Club, Newton Square, Pa.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, First Round, Maketewah Country Club, Cincinnati

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.) OR Washington at Cincinnati (12:40 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Athletics (3:05 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2026 NFL Schedule Release

NFLN — 2026 NFL Schedule Release

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Second Round: Montreal at Buffalo, Game 5

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Second Round: Montreal at Buffalo, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas at Anaheim, Game 6

TRUTV — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas at Anaheim, Game 6

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 3; WTA Semifinal 1

1 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 4; WTA Semifinal 2

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Dallas

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Portland

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