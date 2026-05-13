Sports on TV for Thursday, May 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, May 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at NC State
8 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Auburn
9 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Washington
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stony Brook at Johns Hopkins, Quarterfinal
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Colorado at Northwestern, Quarterfinal
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Navy at Maryland, Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford at North Carolina, Quarterfinal
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 6
4 a.m. (Friday)
TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 7
6 a.m. (Friday)
TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 7
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: Amundi German Masters, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen (Luhe), Germany
Noon
ESPN — PGA Tour: PGA Championship, First Round, Arominik Golf Club, Newton Square, Pa.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, First Round, Maketewah Country Club, Cincinnati
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.) OR Washington at Cincinnati (12:40 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Athletics (3:05 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — 2026 NFL Schedule Release
NFLN — 2026 NFL Schedule Release
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Second Round: Montreal at Buffalo, Game 5
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Second Round: Montreal at Buffalo, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas at Anaheim, Game 6
TRUTV — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas at Anaheim, Game 6
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 3; WTA Semifinal 1
1 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 4; WTA Semifinal 2
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Dallas
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Portland
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