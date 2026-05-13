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UFL Glance

The Associated Press

May 13, 2026, 10:08 AM

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
St. Louis 5 2 0 .714 159 139
Orlando 5 2 0 .714 145 120
DC 5 2 0 .714 209 135
Birmingham 3 4 0 .429 134 164
Louisville 3 4 0 .429 153 139
Arlington 3 4 0 .429 157 175
Columbus 2 5 0 .286 150 174
Houston 2 5 0 .286 125 186

Sunday, May 10

Orlando 24, Houston 23

Wednesday, May 13

No games scheduled.

Friday, May 15

Orlando vs Arlington at Fort Hood, TX, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 16

DC at Louisville, 12 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Columbus at Birmingham, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 22

DC at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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