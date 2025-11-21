Former midfield star Paul Pogba in line for Monaco debut

MONACO (AP) — Former midfield star Paul Pogba could make his Monaco debut on Saturday after being named in the…

MONACO (AP) — Former midfield star Paul Pogba could make his Monaco debut on Saturday after being named in the squad for the trip to Ligue 1 rival Rennes.

The 32-year-old Frenchman was was once among Europe’s best goal-scoring midfielders but has not played for over two years in a career derailed by injuries, off-field problems and a doping ban.

Pogba recently overcame a minor ankle injury and resumed training with Monaco during the international break.

He signed with Monaco during the offseason on a two-year contract in a bid to relaunch his career.

Midfield dynamo

At his peak, Pogba was a dynamic, technically strong and creative central midfielder with an eye for goal.

He scored in the 2018 World Cup final when France beat Croatia 4-2 and has played 91 times for France.

In 2016, Pogba became the then-most expensive soccer player in history when he returned to Manchester United from Juventus for a fee of 105 million euros ($116 million).

He won four Serie A titles with Juve and the Europa League with United in 2017.

Held at gunpoint

Last year, Pogba’s brother Mathias Pogba was found guilty by a Paris criminal court in an extortion and kidnapping case.

A judge ordered Mathias and five other men to stand trial following an investigation into whether Paul was the target of extortion by Mathias and childhood friends in 2022.

The five others demanded 13 million euros ($13.6 million) from Paul, who was held up at gunpoint by hooded men in March 2022. The defendants repeatedly intimidated Paul, claiming he should have supported them after becoming an international soccer star. ___

