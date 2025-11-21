Flames play the Stars after Farabee’s 2-goal performance

Dallas Stars (13-5-3, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (6-13-3, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Dallas Stars (13-5-3, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (6-13-3, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Dallas Stars after Joel Farabee’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Flames’ 6-2 win.

Calgary has a 3-4-2 record in home games and a 6-13-3 record overall. The Flames are second in NHL play with 99 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

Dallas has gone 7-1-2 on the road and 13-5-3 overall. The Stars have a 9-1-2 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has four goals and 10 assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 12 goals and 14 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has scored six goals and added 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

