Fantilli scores second goal of game in OT to lift the Blue Jackets past the Maple Leafs, 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored his second goal of the game at 4:21 of overtime and also had an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night after blowing a two-goal lead.

Dmitri Voronkov added a goal and an assist for Columbus. Jet Greaves made 27 saves, and Zach Werenski had three assists.

John Tavares and Dakota Mermis scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll stopped 27 shots.

The injury-hit Maple Leafs, who snapped an ugly five-game slide Tuesday night with a 3-2 overtime victory over St. Louis Blues, got back center Scott Laughton, but were still minus six regulars, including captain Auston Matthews.

Matthews took part in the morning skate, his first time on the ice with the main group since suffering a lower-body injury last week.

Fantilli fired a shot that deflected in off Voronkov for the Blue Jackets’ opener in the second period before giving his team a 2-0 lead.

Mermis cut the deficit in half with his first for the Maple Leafs to make it 2-1 through 40 minutes before Tavares tied it in the third.

Blue Jackets: At Detroit on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: At Montreal on Saturday night

