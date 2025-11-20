F1 in Las Vegas stumbled out of the gate but is adjusting to make it a strong staple to the calendar

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula 1 returned to Las Vegas for the first time in 41 years determined to be…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula 1 returned to Las Vegas for the first time in 41 years determined to be the most glamourous event on the globe-hopping schedule.

It was a street party and Max Verstappen openly criticized the focus, which targeted high-rollers with a hefty entry fee and a bright spotlight on celebrities, concerts, exclusive events — basically everything but the actual race. He characterized the event as “99% show, and 1% sporting event.”

By the time he collected the checkered flag, Verstappen was singing “Viva Las Vegas” over his in-car radio. When he returned last year, his fifth-place finish was enough to secure the Dutchman his fourth consecutive world championship.

If his previous negative opinion has changed, Verstappen didn’t say — he did not address the event itself but rather the city and the backlash he faced for voicing his opinion in 2023.

“I mean, the food is great. Had a good dinner last night. The hotel is great,” Verstappen said. “I also learned to not always speak too much because first of all, it’s better for myself, and less headlines. So that’s probably safer for everyone. But I have a good time. I’ve been here many times even before F1, and I’ve always enjoyed it.”

The race is now in its third year and adjustments have been made as the Las Vegas Grand Prix has undergone tweaks to help its long-term viability in F1. One of the biggest changes is in pricing, which for this year offered a $50 ticket in the Flamingo Zone for Thursday’s two practice sessions.

Most everything about the event is cheaper, according to an analysis from VegasInsider. F1, which is the promoter of the event, said long before the inaugural race down the famed Las Vegas Strip that the LVGP would be the most expensive to attend on the calendar and it was in the first year.

But the analysis found that the cost to attend is down 66% from 2023, when hotel stays were grossly inflated. VegasInsider found that accommodation prices have dropped to an average of just over $700 compared to $2,000 in 2023.

The times when cars are on track have also been adjusted, with late afternoon practice sessions on Thursday and Friday and the race start time moved up two hours to 8 p.m. In year one, a water valve cover on the course came loose nine minutes into first practice. Repairs took so long that on-track action went until 4 a.m. but fans had long been kicked out of the suites and grandstands.

Even though the actual race in 2023 was spectacular competition by F1 standards, all the negativity surrounding it — locals were enraged by traffic disruptions and closures that made accessing the Strip difficult — caused an attendance dip from 315,000 the first year to 306,000 in 2024.

The first two years were still extremely commercially successful for F1 and a study by economic analysis and consulting firm Applied Analysis found the race weekend is the largest annual event in Las Vegas.

The event this year includes a business forum that includes discussions with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, another with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, a panel on investing in women’s sports, pop culture and a tech-focused session entitled “Accelerating the Future of F1.”

The driver championship is still being decided with Lando Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri 1-2 in the standings, and Verstappen still mathematically eligible to win a fifth straight title with three races remaining this year.

The one thing LVGP organizers can’t address is the weather, and it has been cold and raining for a week in Las Vegas with heavy showers expected Friday. The Saturday night forecast is clear, though, which is a relief to drivers who aren’t interested in racing in the rain.

“It’s cold. I think it’ll be an incredibly difficult track in the rain, pretty nasty,” said Norris. “It’s going to be a hell of a challenge. Obviously not a lot of room for error, quite tricky and quite quick in terms of being a street circuit. It will be a pretty insane challenge, I think, if it stays wet — especially if it doesn’t dry very quickly either because of the temperature. I prefer if it’s dry.”

Ferrari criticism

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both responded to criticism from Ferrari Executive Chairman John Elkann, who said the team’s drivers need to “talk less and focus on driving.”

Elkann was not pleased after both drivers failed to finish in Brazil two weeks ago, a disastrous result that caused Ferrari to drop from second to fourth in the constructor standings.

Leclerc said he has spoken to Elkann since and the boss wants Ferrari back on top of F1.

“John is a very ambitious person and wants the best for Ferrari, just like I do, and we are trying to do our best in order to make sure that Ferrari is back on top,” Leclerc said. “That’s John’s priority, that is my priority, that is the priority of the whole team, and we are doing absolutely everything to do that.”

Seven-time champion Hamilton, in his first season with Ferrari, said the team is united.

“We’ve just been focused on doing our job back at the factory, so everyone’s super-focused on improving,” Hamilton said. “I speak to John every week. We have an amazing relationship. The passion has not disappeared from our team. We’ve obviously got a steep hill to climb, but we want to finish off strong this year.”

Piastri slump

Piastri has been in a slump since his seventh victory of the season, on the final day of August at the Dutch Grand Prix. The Australian has just one podium finish in the six races since and his 34-point lead over Norris has turned into a 24-point deficit.

“The last few races have been difficult for myself,” he said. “I think in terms of the way I’ve gone about racing and the way the team has supported me, the way we set up the car and things like that, it has all been identical through the whole season. For me, it’s just that there have been some tough lessons to learn, some tough moments to have to accept, and nothing more than that.”

To win his first championship, Piastri will need to maximize every weekend as just 83 points remain available over the final three races.

It doesn’t help that McLaren has struggled at Las Vegas the last two years with the street circuit’s high-speed, low downforce nature and cold temperatures.

“In terms of driving style, we’ll have to see what we get,” added Piastri. “Vegas is very specific to — or very unique in conditions, and the downforce level, the temperatures, the track surface, so we’ll see what we get. I’m just trying to get the most out of what I can do. Drive as well as I can, adapt as well as I can to whatever it needs, try and get the car in the right place, and do that as often as I can.”

