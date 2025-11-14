ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus on NBA Cup

New players can sign up with ESPN BET promo code WTOP in time for Friday’s NBA Cup games. Set up a new account and secure $100 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.
All it takes is a $10 bet on the NBA Cup, college basketball, college football, NHL or any other sport. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive a $100 bonus.
ESPN BET will be rebranding to theScore bet in December. However, there is still time to grab this $100 sign-up bonus. This is an opportunity for players to secure an easy bonus on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football, NFL and more. There are also other in-app offers available on the games.
Click here to redeem ESPN BET promo code WTOP and use a $10 bet on the NBA Cup to secure a $100 bonus.
ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Bonus
|ESPN BET Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Bet $10 to Win $100 Bonus
|In-App Promotions
|Odds Boosts, 30% NHL SGP Boost, Global Series Odds Boost, 2-Pack Profit Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|November 14, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
New players can take advantage of this sign-up bonus in time for Friday’s NBA Cup games. The ESPN BET app isn’t going away. It’s simply rebranding to theScore. This promo is an opportunity for players to get a head start on the weekend.
All it takes is a $10 bet on the NBA Cup or any other game. New users will receive $100 in total bonuses along with 30 days of ESPN+. Don’t sleep on the chance to secure a sign-up bonus and everything else the ESPN BET has to offer.
Weekend Odds Boosts
After locking in a sign-up bonus, check out the other ways to win with ESPN BET. There are tons of odds boosts available every single week. Take a look at a few of the most popular options this weekend:
- 50+ points in each of Clemson-Louisville and Minnesota-Oregon (+400)
- LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards each to make 3+ three-pointers (+100)
- Karl-Anthony Towns or Norman Powell to score the first basket including free throws (+225)
- Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley to combine for 2+ touchdowns scored (+125)
- Michigan, Arizona and Gonzaga to win in college basketball (+125)
How to Redeem ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP
Creating a new account on ESPN BET is a breeze. New players can sign up from a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:
- Click here to start the registration process. Apply promo code WTOP to get in on the action.
- Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card, etc.)
- Bet $10 on any game to secure a $100 guaranteed bonus.
- New users will also receive 30 days of ESPN+ after signing up.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.