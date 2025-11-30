Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 30, 2025, 12:40 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 17 14 3 0 0 28 63 40
Maine 17 10 4 2 1 23 56 39
Trois-Rivieres 16 9 5 0 2 20 51 42
Reading 17 9 6 2 0 20 52 48
Adirondack 15 7 5 2 1 17 38 41
Greensboro 18 6 7 4 1 17 46 62
Worcester 17 7 8 1 1 16 37 54
Norfolk 17 5 10 2 0 12 41 59

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 19 12 5 1 1 26 58 38
Atlanta 15 11 4 0 0 22 44 28
South Carolina 18 11 7 0 0 22 51 53
Jacksonville 17 9 8 0 0 18 44 48
Greenville 16 8 7 1 0 17 44 40
Savannah 14 6 5 2 1 15 51 45
Orlando 15 3 12 0 0 6 37 58

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 17 12 4 1 0 25 57 37
Toledo 16 9 4 1 2 21 56 43
Cincinnati 17 9 7 1 0 19 59 63
Indy 18 8 7 2 1 19 43 51
Bloomington 15 7 4 2 2 18 45 49
Iowa 18 7 9 2 0 16 52 62
Kalamazoo 16 5 9 2 0 12 46 59

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tahoe 19 12 6 1 0 25 77 63
Idaho 20 11 7 2 0 24 65 69
Kansas City 17 11 6 0 0 22 55 45
Utah 18 8 8 2 0 18 52 55
Wichita 18 7 8 2 1 17 44 50
Rapid City 18 7 9 2 0 16 55 59
Allen 16 6 7 3 0 15 43 51
Tulsa 15 7 8 0 0 14 43 54

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 2, Worcester 1

Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 2

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 4

Trois-Rivieres 5, Reading 1

Maine 3, Norfolk 2

South Carolina 5, Greensboro 4

Wheeling 5, Toledo 2

Florida 6, Savannah 3

Iowa 3, Bloomington 2

Kansas City 1, Wichita 0

Rapid City 6, Idaho 2

Allen 4, Utah 2

Tahoe 7, Tulsa 2

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 0

Florida 5, Savannah 2

Greensboro 4, Jacksonville 1

Indy 3, Toledo 2

Orlando 3, South Carolina 1

Worcester 5, Adirondack 2

Maine 4, Norfolk 1

Wichita 5, Kansas City 1

Atlanta 3, Greenville 2

Wheeling 8, Cincinnati 3

Idaho 2, Rapid City 1

Utah 3, Allen 2

Tahoe 7, Tulsa 3

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 5:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Tahoe, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

