All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|17
|14
|3
|0
|0
|28
|63
|40
|Maine
|17
|10
|4
|2
|1
|23
|56
|39
|Trois-Rivieres
|16
|9
|5
|0
|2
|20
|51
|42
|Reading
|17
|9
|6
|2
|0
|20
|52
|48
|Adirondack
|15
|7
|5
|2
|1
|17
|38
|41
|Greensboro
|18
|6
|7
|4
|1
|17
|46
|62
|Worcester
|17
|7
|8
|1
|1
|16
|37
|54
|Norfolk
|17
|5
|10
|2
|0
|12
|41
|59
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|19
|12
|5
|1
|1
|26
|58
|38
|Atlanta
|15
|11
|4
|0
|0
|22
|44
|28
|South Carolina
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|22
|51
|53
|Jacksonville
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|44
|48
|Greenville
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|44
|40
|Savannah
|14
|6
|5
|2
|1
|15
|51
|45
|Orlando
|15
|3
|12
|0
|0
|6
|37
|58
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|17
|12
|4
|1
|0
|25
|57
|37
|Toledo
|16
|9
|4
|1
|2
|21
|56
|43
|Cincinnati
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|59
|63
|Indy
|18
|8
|7
|2
|1
|19
|43
|51
|Bloomington
|15
|7
|4
|2
|2
|18
|45
|49
|Iowa
|18
|7
|9
|2
|0
|16
|52
|62
|Kalamazoo
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|46
|59
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tahoe
|19
|12
|6
|1
|0
|25
|77
|63
|Idaho
|20
|11
|7
|2
|0
|24
|65
|69
|Kansas City
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|55
|45
|Utah
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|52
|55
|Wichita
|18
|7
|8
|2
|1
|17
|44
|50
|Rapid City
|18
|7
|9
|2
|0
|16
|55
|59
|Allen
|16
|6
|7
|3
|0
|15
|43
|51
|Tulsa
|15
|7
|8
|0
|0
|14
|43
|54
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 2, Worcester 1
Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 2
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4
Orlando 5, Jacksonville 4
Trois-Rivieres 5, Reading 1
Maine 3, Norfolk 2
South Carolina 5, Greensboro 4
Wheeling 5, Toledo 2
Florida 6, Savannah 3
Iowa 3, Bloomington 2
Kansas City 1, Wichita 0
Rapid City 6, Idaho 2
Allen 4, Utah 2
Tahoe 7, Tulsa 2
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 0
Florida 5, Savannah 2
Greensboro 4, Jacksonville 1
Indy 3, Toledo 2
Orlando 3, South Carolina 1
Worcester 5, Adirondack 2
Maine 4, Norfolk 1
Wichita 5, Kansas City 1
Atlanta 3, Greenville 2
Wheeling 8, Cincinnati 3
Idaho 2, Rapid City 1
Utah 3, Allen 2
Tahoe 7, Tulsa 3
Sunday’s Games
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.
Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 5:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Tahoe, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
